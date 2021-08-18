Volley Warriors roar in opener

DUGGER — Freshman Alex McKinley nearly racked up a triple-double in her high school debut as North Knox swarmed Dugger, 25-8, 25-10, 25-13, in its volleyball opener Tuesday. McKinley accumulated 21 points, nine aces and 11 assists, to go with two kills and two digs for the Warriors. Emma Wampler supplied six points and eight kills; Abigail McKinley nine points, three aces, three digs; Hannah Saucerman five points, three aces, two kills, 12 assists, two digs; Keanna Thomas five kills; Jacqui Alsman three points; Mallory Rogers two points, six digs; Madison McCory four kills; and Harlee Keller, Javen Miller and Layna LeRoy two kills.