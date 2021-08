Masks are being requested at more businesses in The Villages as COVID-19 numbers surge across Florida. The state reported 24,753 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday to the Centers for Disease Control, breaking its record for new infections for the third time in a week. Florida is now reporting almost 19 percent of new cases in the United States. The seven-day moving average for new cases has exploded over the last month by a factor of more than 450 percent.