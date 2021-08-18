Mets’ Noah Syndergaard, Francisco Lindor take important steps in rehabs
SAN FRANCISCO — Noah Syndergaard and Francisco Lindor’s respective rehabs took another step forward Tuesday when they participated in a simulated game. For Syndergaard it was the first time facing batters since his shutdown in late May with elbow discomfort. Lindor, on the comeback from a right oblique strain, took swings against high velocity for the first time since his IL stint began. Luis Guillorme, who is rehabbing from a left hamstring strain, also participated in the game.talesbuzz.com
Comments / 0