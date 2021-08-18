Mets’ Noah Syndergaard, Francisco Lindor take important steps in rehabs

Syndergaard (elbow) is scheduled to face hitters in a live batting practice session Tuesday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. Syndergaard resumed mound work in late July, and his progression to facing hitters marks yet another important milestone in his return from Tommy John surgery. The Mets have already suggested that Syndergaard is likely to serve as a reliever once he's activated, and if that is indeed the case, the right-hander shouldn't need too long to ramp up once he begins a minor-league rehab assignment. That being said, Syndergaard still figures to be a week or two away from starting a rehab stint, so he's unlikely to join New York's active roster until September.