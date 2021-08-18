Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hilo, HI

Two vehicle crash leaves one man dead in Honoka'a

By KITV Web Staff
KITV.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn unidentified male on Hawai'i island died following a two car crash on Tuesday on Highway 19 near the 49 mile marker in Honoka'a. According to officials, officers responded to the scene just before 5 p.m. Officers report that a white colored Toyota pick-up truck was travelling south, in the Honoka'a bound lane, when it crossed the center lane and struck a large bus head on that was traveling north in the Waimea bound lane.

www.kitv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Accidents
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
City
Hilo, HI
City
Waimea, HI
Hilo, HI
Accidents
Hilo, HI
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Honoka
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Two Car#Mile Marker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

Herschel Walker's entrance shakes up Georgia Senate race

Former football star Herschel Walker’s entrance into the nascent Senate contest in Georgia is injecting a new air of uncertainty into one of the closest-watched races of the 2022 midterm cycle. At the outset of his campaign, Walker has some key advantages in the race to unseat Sen. Raphael Warnock...
Posted by
Fox News

Clay Travis: Rachel Nichols tried to keep up with wokeism and still got canceled

Veteran reporter Rachel Nichols became another victim on ESPN’s growing list of cancellations. As ESPN picked up the pace on covering race over sports, Nichols kept up with the increasingly woke company and fed the right buzz words through a face covering on Zoom interviews. From the jump, she proved to be all in with posturing, blindly supporting the BLM movement and the NBA’s hypocrisy related to China’s human right laws.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump accuses Jan. 6 panel of trying to distract

Former President Trump accused the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol of trying to “distract” with its latest request for records. In a statement issued through his Save America PAC, Trump slammed the “Leftist ‘select committee’” for asking for documents and communications from his administration as part of its probe.
NBC News

California's mountain getaway of Lake Tahoe inundated by smoke

The Lake Tahoe region, the pristine getaway for generations of visitors from California's urban coast, is in the midst of a big-city problem of its own: terrible air quality. The culprit is the 126,182-acre Caldor Fire to the south, and possibly spot fires from the 82 percent-contained Tamarack Fire, also to the south, officials said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy