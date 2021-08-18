Two vehicle crash leaves one man dead in Honoka'a
An unidentified male on Hawai'i island died following a two car crash on Tuesday on Highway 19 near the 49 mile marker in Honoka'a. According to officials, officers responded to the scene just before 5 p.m. Officers report that a white colored Toyota pick-up truck was travelling south, in the Honoka'a bound lane, when it crossed the center lane and struck a large bus head on that was traveling north in the Waimea bound lane.www.kitv.com
Comments / 0