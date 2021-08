The New York Mets have had some issues with outfield depth in the upper levels of their minor league system in recent years. That depth could be tested again in the winter as Michael Conforto, Kevin Pillar and Albert Almora Jr all reach free agency on the big league roster. The good news is that there are some interesting hitters moving up the minor league ladder in the Mets’ farm system, including Binghamton center fielder Jake Mangum, who is the focus of this week’s edition of Minor League Mondays.