A Variety of Memes Both Existentially Depressing & Dumb

If you hate having an enjoyable time sprinkled with light chuckles and amused grins, then we advice you to press the "back" arrow on your web browser of choice. We're offering a mix of normie/dumb memes and depressed and existential humor, so this gallery kryptonite should appeal to a variety of meme enjoyers. So while we're aware that there are plenty of killjoys and pessimists who think all this fun is stupid or pointless, we still keep at the meme harvest for those of you who need the break. You're welcome.