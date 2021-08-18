Cancel
Bohm 'good,' isn't frustrated with benching

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX -- Phillies manager Joe Girardi recently called Alec Bohm's spot on the Phillies bench a “reset” and nothing more. But it has become something more than that. Bohm has not started for the Phillies at third base since Aug. 8 against the Mets. He has not started anywhere since Wednesday, when he started at first base against the Dodgers. Ronald Torreyes has started seven consecutive games at third, including Tuesday’s series opener against the D-backs at Chase Field. Brad Miller has started nine of 10 games at first while Rhys Hoskins recovers from a strained left groin.

