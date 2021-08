Benjamin and Sally Warren’s homebred Warren’s Showtime is a rip roaring racing filly who has been ATM machine-like when it comes to delivering the cash. She’s been to the post 20 times over three seasons and missed a check only once. She has seven victories and 16 stakes placings. She’s won against Cal-breds and in open company. She’s currently got $697,431 in her bank account. And by the looks of it, lots more dances to dance.