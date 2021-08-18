Frederick County ready to spend $25M in rescue funds

The Frederick Council Council voted Tuesday to move forward with proposed plans for how the county will spend the first half of its $50 million American Rescue Plan allocation.

The county cannot finalize its plans until the federal Department of the Treasury releases its final guidelines for how municipalities can use their allotment, but officials plan to bring the proposal together before the official guidance is published.

The county will use its ARP money to address community needs that the pandemic has exacerbated or brought into existence. Compared with the CARES Act, which was the first large-scale round of federal COVID-19 relief funding to reach local governments, officials have and will continue to seek to involve public input to more strategically distribute ARP funding, Rick Harcum, chief administrative officer for the county, said during Tuesday’s meeting.

An online survey county officials published in July asks residents to identify the financial and health-related impacts that the pandemic had on their households and offers a chance to select how the county should use its federal funds. The survey is available through Aug. 24.

Congress passed the $350 billion plan to assist states and localities in their long-term recovery from the pandemic, but recent developments sparked by delta variant of the coronavirus could demand a greater proportion of the county’s allocation than officials initially expected.

“Addressing the pandemic itself is the primary responsibility we have,” county Chief Financial Officer Lori Depies said during the meeting. “And addressing the effects of the pandemic, systemically, that we’ve realized, would be secondary.”

The county, Depies said during the meeting, plans to work closely with organizations that have an established relationship of coordinating with local government for funding. Because this is a single round of funding — and because the county must spend its initial allocation within three years — officials are inclined to work with organizations, and businesses that can sustain a program or position that ARP funding helps it to conceive. Those who regularly coordinate with county government have likely displayed this capacity, county leaders said.

Public hearings in the coming weeks will help incorporate the voices of organizations and businesses that don’t have a history of working with the county.

“This is the beginning of a dialogue,” Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer said toward the end of the meeting.

The county’s proposal is intentionally flexible to allow for adjustments in case federal guidance changes or if needs arise within the community as the pandemic progresses. The proposal includes distributing funds to: 1) ensure that government services continue in the case of a revenue shortfall; 2) support the county’s pandemic response and address health disparities; 3) offset economic harm that COVID brought on or worsened; and 4) boost programs, services and other assistance to help those hit hardest by the pandemic, like the unemployed or those lacking necessary child care.