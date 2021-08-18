Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Frederick, MD

Frederick County ready to spend $25M in rescue funds

By Jack Hogan jhogan@newspost.com
Posted by 
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m3FIN_0bUlvCEa00

The Frederick Council Council voted Tuesday to move forward with proposed plans for how the county will spend the first half of its $50 million American Rescue Plan allocation.

The county cannot finalize its plans until the federal Department of the Treasury releases its final guidelines for how municipalities can use their allotment, but officials plan to bring the proposal together before the official guidance is published.

The county will use its ARP money to address community needs that the pandemic has exacerbated or brought into existence. Compared with the CARES Act, which was the first large-scale round of federal COVID-19 relief funding to reach local governments, officials have and will continue to seek to involve public input to more strategically distribute ARP funding, Rick Harcum, chief administrative officer for the county, said during Tuesday’s meeting.

An online survey county officials published in July asks residents to identify the financial and health-related impacts that the pandemic had on their households and offers a chance to select how the county should use its federal funds. The survey is available through Aug. 24.

Congress passed the $350 billion plan to assist states and localities in their long-term recovery from the pandemic, but recent developments sparked by delta variant of the coronavirus could demand a greater proportion of the county’s allocation than officials initially expected.

“Addressing the pandemic itself is the primary responsibility we have,” county Chief Financial Officer Lori Depies said during the meeting. “And addressing the effects of the pandemic, systemically, that we’ve realized, would be secondary.”

The county, Depies said during the meeting, plans to work closely with organizations that have an established relationship of coordinating with local government for funding. Because this is a single round of funding — and because the county must spend its initial allocation within three years — officials are inclined to work with organizations, and businesses that can sustain a program or position that ARP funding helps it to conceive. Those who regularly coordinate with county government have likely displayed this capacity, county leaders said.

Public hearings in the coming weeks will help incorporate the voices of organizations and businesses that don’t have a history of working with the county.

“This is the beginning of a dialogue,” Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer said toward the end of the meeting.

The county’s proposal is intentionally flexible to allow for adjustments in case federal guidance changes or if needs arise within the community as the pandemic progresses. The proposal includes distributing funds to: 1) ensure that government services continue in the case of a revenue shortfall; 2) support the county’s pandemic response and address health disparities; 3) offset economic harm that COVID brought on or worsened; and 4) boost programs, services and other assistance to help those hit hardest by the pandemic, like the unemployed or those lacking necessary child care.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Frederick News-Post

The Frederick News-Post

Frederick, MD
2K+
Followers
243
Post
635K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Frederick News-Post

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frederick, MD
Frederick, MD
Government
County
Frederick County, MD
Frederick County, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#American Rescue Plan#Treasury#Congress#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House Jan. 6 committee demands Trump White House records

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued its first demands for documents from government agencies on Wednesday, including communications involving some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers and family. The House of Representatives Select Committee asked for...
NFLPosted by
The Hill

Herschel Walker's entrance shakes up Georgia Senate race

Former football star Herschel Walker’s entrance into the nascent Senate contest in Georgia is injecting a new air of uncertainty into one of the closest-watched races of the 2022 midterm cycle. At the outset of his campaign, Walker has some key advantages in the race to unseat Sen. Raphael Warnock...
MusicFox News

Rolling Stones will go ahead with US tour despite Charlie Watts' death

It’s only rock ‘n’ roll, so the Rolling Stones will play on without drummer Charlie Watts — and you’ll like it. The rock band will continue their US tour in September, according to the Sun, and the band will pay an emotional tribute to their fallen friend at their concert next month.
Congress & CourtsCBS News

House passes John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act on party lines

The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act passed the House on Tuesday, with the 219-212 vote going along party lines. The bill, named after the late Georgia representative, would restore a provision of the 1965 Voting Rights Act that was gutted by the Supreme Court. It would require certain jurisdictions with a history of racial discrimination in voting to receive approval, known as preclearance, from the Justice Department before making changes to their voting rules.

Comments / 0

Community Policy