Nearly 150 pack Warwick school board meeting as mask issue continues, remains optional at district

By LAURA KNOWLES
Lancaster Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat: Nearly 150 parents filled the Warwick Middle School auditorium to continue discussion on whether or not children in the Warwick School District should be masked when the 2021-22 school year begins on Aug. 31. Other community members logged on to watch the meeting’s livestream. The meeting had been moved to the auditorium after the July 20 school board meeting was filled to capacity with nearly 80 people, most of who opposed the school district applying for ESSERS funds and possibly initiating mask mandates, social distancing, and vaccines.

