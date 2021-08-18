Octorara school board tweaks health and safety plan, recommends but doesn't require masks

The Octorara Area school board voted to tweak the district’s health and safety plan Tuesday during a special meeting at the Junior/Senior High School in Atglen. In an 8-1 vote, the board voted to recommend but not require district staff, students and visitors to wear masks when in district schools or other buildings. The district also can require that masks be worn in the case of a COVID-19 outbreak or if an “excessive” number of students are quarantined.