Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chester County, PA

Octorara school board tweaks health and safety plan, recommends but doesn't require masks

By MARCELLA PEYRE-FERRY
Lancaster Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Octorara Area school board voted to tweak the district’s health and safety plan Tuesday during a special meeting at the Junior/Senior High School in Atglen. In an 8-1 vote, the board voted to recommend but not require district staff, students and visitors to wear masks when in district schools or other buildings. The district also can require that masks be worn in the case of a COVID-19 outbreak or if an “excessive” number of students are quarantined.

lancasteronline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chester County, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Chester County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Chester County, PA
Health
County
Chester County, PA
City
Atglen, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#School Buses#Senior High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House Jan. 6 committee demands Trump White House records

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued its first demands for documents from government agencies on Wednesday, including communications involving some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers and family. The House of Representatives Select Committee asked for...
NFLPosted by
The Hill

Herschel Walker's entrance shakes up Georgia Senate race

Former football star Herschel Walker’s entrance into the nascent Senate contest in Georgia is injecting a new air of uncertainty into one of the closest-watched races of the 2022 midterm cycle. At the outset of his campaign, Walker has some key advantages in the race to unseat Sen. Raphael Warnock...
MusicFox News

Rolling Stones will go ahead with US tour despite Charlie Watts' death

It’s only rock ‘n’ roll, so the Rolling Stones will play on without drummer Charlie Watts — and you’ll like it. The rock band will continue their US tour in September, according to the Sun, and the band will pay an emotional tribute to their fallen friend at their concert next month.
Congress & CourtsCBS News

House passes John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act on party lines

The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act passed the House on Tuesday, with the 219-212 vote going along party lines. The bill, named after the late Georgia representative, would restore a provision of the 1965 Voting Rights Act that was gutted by the Supreme Court. It would require certain jurisdictions with a history of racial discrimination in voting to receive approval, known as preclearance, from the Justice Department before making changes to their voting rules.

Comments / 0

Community Policy