High school volleyball roundup: Christian Heritage takes one over Dalton at Tuesday tri-match

Christian Heritage takes one over Dalton at Tuesday tri-match

Christian Heritage (4-1) took a match over the host at a tri-match Tuesday at Dalton High School.

LaFayette (2-0) swept both of the Dalton schools in the first two matches of the night, then the Lady Lions took down Dalton (1-2) in the nightcap.

Dalton opened the day with a 26-24, 25-16 win to defeat LaFayette. Christian Heritage lost 25-13 in set one to LaFayette, then fell behind 5-0 in the second set. The Lady Lions closed the gap to 13-10, but fell 25-13.

When Dalton and Christian Heritage squared off, the Lady Cats took the first set 25-16, but Christian Heritage won the second 25-20. The Lady Lions earned the match win with a 15-12 victory in the third set.

In the win over Dalton, Christian Heritage's Amelia White had 21 digs and three aces. Sarah Grace Edgeman had 15 assists, seven digs and five kills, while Riley Strickland had 13 assists, seven digs and five kills.

On the night, Dalton's Searany De La Cerda tallied 26 digs and three aces. Gracie Ridley had 13 kills, seven assists, three aces and two blocks, while Ava Davey had 14 assists, six kills, one block and an ace.

Christian Heritage hosts Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe at 5:30 Thursday, while Dalton will next play in a tournament at Calhoun on Aug. 28.

Northwest sweeps at season-opening tri-match

Northwest Whitfield swept two matches at a season-opening home tri-match with Coahulla Creek (1-4-1) and Calhoun (2-2) on Tuesday.

The Lady Bruins didn't lose a set, taking down Calhoun and Coahulla Creek in two sets apiece.

Emma Allen led the way for Northwest with 19 aces, 12 kills and 12 assists. Emma Hayes added 11 kills and eight digs, while Whitley Chumley had 17 digs and Allie Anderson had 14 assists.

Coahulla Creek plays in another tri-match at Ringgold Thursday night, while Northwest will play in a road tri-match with Cherokee and Sonoraville Thursday.

