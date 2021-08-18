Cancel
Whitfield County, GA

Champion Creek soccer team gets their rings

By Daniel Mayes danielmayes@dailycitizen.news
Contributed photo The 2021 Coahulla Creek High School boys soccer team received their championship rings Monday at the school after winning the Class 3A state championship in May.

The Coahulla Creek High School Colts stampeded to the 2021 Class 3A boys state soccer championship in May, and now they have the jewelry to prove it.

The champs received their championship rings at the school on Monday.

The Colts earned the school's first state championship with a 2-1 victory in overtime over Westminster at the state championship in Macon in May. The Colts finished 17-2-2 on their way to the title.

The Colts were one of three Whitfield County teams to win state championships in 2021. Southeast Whitfield won the Class 4A championship and Dalton was the Class 6A champion. At a celebration for the three championship teams in May, it was announced that thanks to a fundraiser, the players from each of the championship teams would receive their championship rings for free.

