Winchester, VA

Shenandoah football enjoying August practice again

By ROBERT NIEDZWIECKI The Winchester Star
Winchester Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINCHESTER — When it comes to the opening days of football practice, the Shenandoah University football team will gladly take sweating over shivering from here on out. The Hornets held their first practice in pads on Monday at Shentel Stadium and fifth overall. SU’s coaches worked approximately 117 players hard as they made their way through various physical and conditioning drllls and game simulations, but it felt good to be doing what’s been normal throughout their scholastic football careers, and that’s starting practice under a hot August sun. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hornets did not play last fall and opened their five-game “spring” season in February.

