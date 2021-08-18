Humble zucchini transforms into Indian delight

The perfect end-of-summer brunch recipe or sweet afternoon snack, zucchini bread is easy to make and doesn’t require any complicated steps or techniques. This moist, flavorful quick bread (read: no yeast necessary!) is packed with fresh produce and sweetened with brown sugar and spices.You might be thinking, what is the point of zucchini bread? Why would I add it to a sweet baking recipe? Well, this recipe isn’t just a genius way to use up leftover zucchini (although it’s perfect for that too—there are about 2 whole zucchini in the batter!). The summer squash brings moisture and texture to any baked good, and its mild flavor is barely detectable. Spiced with cinnamon and nutmeg, the bread has a similar flavor profile to carrot cake. If carrot desserts are acceptable, why not zucchini?