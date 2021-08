Everyone else calls it casserole – we call it hotdish! I never liked tater tot hotdish and wondered why others did. What was so great about it? When I started cooking around age 15, my stepdad asked for tater tot hotdish, so my sister and I made up our own version. It doesn't use canned soup, and instead has sour cream and cheese. It changes and improves this dish like magic. I hope you like this as much as my family does. The recipe makes 12 servings. You know what that means? Leftovers!