USS Arlington off to Haiti after 7.2 earthquake kills many

The Norfolk-based USS Arlington is heading to Haiti Tuesday afternoon after a powerful 7.2 earthquake struck the country last week, taking the lives of nearly 1,400 people and injuring 6,000 people.

Nearly 900 men and women have been working to get the transport dock ship ready to go since they got the order to head to Haiti about 24 hours before they set sail.

"This pier was full of all kinds of stuff and support and gear and in a few hours, they’ve already gotten it onboard, loaded and down in the ship," says Captain Eric Kellum.

After returning from a three-week mission, The Arlington is back out to sea again, this time to help the people of Haiti after an earthquake devastated the country once again.

"It’s going to be initial first aid, water delivery, food delivery, rubble, clearance of obstacles, roadways, search and rescue, and casualty evacuation," said Lt. Col. Corbin Murtaugh.

On Tuesday, they loaded fresh water, medical supplies, helicopters, and other essentials onto the ship.

"When it comes to a crisis, to watch how quickly we spin up and support one ship and a bunch of folks and get the support we need, it’s amazing," says Kellum.

They’re scheduled to arrive on Saturday and the plan is to stay for 120 days, but Murtaugh says they will stay as long as they’re needed.

"To be able to get on the ground and provide immediate assistance to people that absolutely need it at a critical time where they’re suffering, it’s an honor to do it and it makes our service worthwhile."

Kellum said being part of such an important mission is a privilege.

"This mission set, ‘ease suffering and save lives,’ I mean, it can’t get better than that."

Their response follows the second major earthquake that struck the country in recent history. The previous 7.0 earthquake happened in January 2010.

The two events might seem close in magnitude, but they're not. Because of the way the Richter scale works, this recent 7.2 magnitude earthquake was twice as powerful as the one that hit Haiti in 2010.