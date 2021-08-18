Cancel
NBA schedule 2021-22: The games we can't wait to see during opening week and Christmas Day

By ESPN.com
Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, the NBA released its slate of nationally televised games for opening week and Christmas Day. The defending champion Milwaukee Bucks will kick off the 2021-22 season on Oct. 19, hosting the Brooklyn Nets, who they sent home in a Game 7 overtime thriller to advance to the NBA Finals. Russell Westbrook will then make his Los Angeles Lakers debut as the Lakers host the Golden State Warriors to close out opening night.

