Joplin council authorizes 'smart pavement' talks

Joplin city staff will hold further talks with Integrated Roadways of Kansas City on the details about the use of "smart pavement" for city streets.

The City Council authorized exploration of how the pavement could be used for future street projects. The pavement would be wired with sensors to collect data on the types of vehicles using the streets, would charge electric vehicles in movement and would provide wireless communication services to motorists among other things.

One resident, Frank Thompson, told the council during its meeting Monday night that he had obtained confirmation from the Colorado highway department that it had not participated in a demonstration project of the company's smart pavement in Denver as Integrated Roadways had said at an earlier meeting.

"I think they're trying to sell the city a product that is not viable," Thompson said. He added, "Every time a sensor goes bad, you have to go back to them" to make a repair. He also added that he is in the smart infrastructure business.

Council member Phil Stinnett said Thompson gave him some information that Stinnett passed on to the city manager. He said he told Thompson the council would look at all the pros and cons and conduct "plenty of due process" before entering into any contract that would require the city to spend funds on smart pavement.

Councilman Gary Shaw said the proposal would only allow staff to get more information. City Manager Nick Edwards said no money would be spent at this stage.

The council vote to conduct further talks with the company was 8-1, with Chuck Copple casting the "no" vote.

In other action, the council tabled action on a contract with Bird Rides Inc. for a downtown scooter rental business.

City Manager Nick Edwards asked the council to delay further action because city staff had not had time to get additional information about the details of the operation that had been requested by council at its last session.

An agreement with Rosetta Construction for $593,774 to construct an East Seventh Street extension of the city sewer system was advanced on first reading. David Hertzberg, public works director, said the project has been on the boards for several years. It will be started in the winter with completion in spring.

The council also:

• Approved demolitions of dilapidated houses at 1529 S. Connor Ave. for $4,200, and 223 S. Galena Ave. for $4,850. In both cases, the low bidder was Nelson Demolition.

• Advanced on first reading the annual adoption of financial interest disclosures of certain city officials that are to be filed with the Missouri Ethics Commission.

• Heard from Lynden Lawson, assistant director of public works operations, that the city's surplus property auction will be Sept. 18. Further details on that will be announced later.