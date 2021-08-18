Cancel
Traverse City, MI

Pit Spitters Beat Jackrabbits, Advance to Divisional Championship

By Matthew Doyle
MISportsNow
 8 days ago
KOKOMO — The Traverse City Pit Spitters picked up a 9-6 victory over the Jackrabbits in game three of their opening round series of the Northwoods League playoffs on Tuesday, advancing to the Great Lakes Divisional Championship.

The back-and-forth game featured five different lead changes. The Pit Spitters jumped out to a 2-0 lead and held that until the fifth inning when Kokomo scored four runs with Central Michigan’s Jakub Marsee driving in the run to take the lead.

Traverse City responded by tying the game in the seventh inning and then taking the lead on a 2-run home run by Tito Flores to make it a 6-4 ballgame.

The Jackrabbits tied it up again in the eighth inning, but T.C. responded in the ninth with three runs driven in by Christian Faust, Mario Camilletti and Chris Monroe.

Traverse City advances to the Great Lakes Divisional Championship to face the Madison Mallards at 7:05 p.m. at home. If the Pit Spitters win in the next round, they will secure their second straight trip to the Northwoods League championship game, which they won in 2019 in their inaugural season.

