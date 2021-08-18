Cancel
MLB

Sox drop G2 to rivals, cede WC: 'Frustrating'

MLB
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK -- On July 5, the Red Sox could barely see the Yankees in their rear-view mirror, leading their forever rivals by 10 1/2 games at that time. After being swept by New York in Tuesday’s day-night doubleheader -- capped by a 2-0 loss in the nightcap -- Boston (69-53) now stares up at its rivals (68-52), if only by percentage points. New York and Oakland have the same record, each in possession of an American League Wild Card spot.

