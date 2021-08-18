Sox drop G2 to rivals, cede WC: 'Frustrating'

Watching the Red Sox these days is an exercise in expecting the worst and hoping for the best, with the ultimate outcome almost exclusively being of the former category. And it seemed like it would be that way in this one as well. Boston was leading most of the day over Texas thanks to a dominant performance from Nathan Eovaldi and a couple of homers from the offense. But then Matt Barnes couldn’t miss bats in the ninth and allowed the Rangers to tie it up. This time, however, the Red Sox did not find a way to lose. A huge two-out double from Rafael Devers kept the game alive in the tenth, and after 2 2⁄3 massive innings from Garrett Whitlock they got a walk off grand slam from Travis Shaw to end it.