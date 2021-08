The Oakland A’s announced that pitcher Chris Bassitt was released from the hospital with a cheek fracture after being hit in the face by a line drive. During the second inning of Oakland’s 9-0 loss to the White Sox, Bassitt fell to the ground while clutching his head after he was struck by Brian Goodwin’s hit back to the mound. Before he was carted off the field to be transported to the hospital, Bassitt remained on the ground for several minutes as trainers applied pressure to his face. In a postgame press conference, A’s manager Bob Melvin said Bassitt remained conscious “the entire time.”