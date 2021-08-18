Cancel
Iowa State

Former Iowa State QB Zeb Noland Goes from Grad Assistant to South Carolina QB

By Pete Mundo
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIowa State and Big 12 fans will remember the name Zeb Noland, and now South Carolina and SEC fans will get to know his name, but not for the reason even Noland expected. Zeb was set to start the 2021 season as a graduate assistant coach for South Carolina, but it was just announced by new head coach, and former Oklahoma assistant, Shane Beamer that Noland has been added to the active roster as a quarterback.

