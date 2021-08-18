Chad L. Grant

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleChad L. Grant, 44, died unexpectedly on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at his home in Edgartown. He was the son of Sandra Grant of Edgartown. Visitation in Chapman Funerals and Cremations, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs, will be held on Saturday, August 21, from 10 to 11 am, followed by a funeral service officiated by the Rev. Stephen Harding. Burial will be in the New Westside Cemetery, Robinson Road, Edgartown, with military honors provided by the veterans of Martha’s Vineyard.

