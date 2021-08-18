Watch Now: Widespread flooding closes roads, impacts FUSD as estimated 500-year storm dumps on Flagstaff
If the monsoons had been giving Flagstaff a break from flooding so far in August, they came back with a vengeance this week. Residents across east Flagstaff neighborhoods said the flooding that came Tuesday was the worst that had been seen this summer, as flows impacted previously untouched areas and entered Killip Elementary School, flooding hallways with several inches of water and forcing students and staff to shelter in place.azdailysun.com
