Tonight, it was mostly about Erick Fedde who dominated with one earnie and a career high 10 K’s on his way to a win. He is a career 3-0 against the Marlins with a 0.98 ERA. He has only given up 3 earned runs in 27 2/3 innings against Miami in his career. In this game, he delivered the win, and the only run that scored is when one of his inherited runners touched the plate after he departed the game at a pitch count of 103.