Savannah, MO

Pigskin Preview: Savannah poised for bounce-back year in second season under Kopecky

By Jacob Lang News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 8 days ago

SAVANNAH, Mo. — A new football season brings a new year of opportunity for the Savannah football team.

After their 2020 season was rocked by a COVID-19 outbreak, Savannah is poised for a bounce-back year in its second season under head coach Kevin Kopecky.

“With Covid you have a bunch of that separation stuff, and it’s hard to come together as a team,” Savannah senior Jack Swan said. “When stuff like that happens, you have a better bond as a team, and you work together on Friday nights better.”

Kopecky led Savannah to a 4-4 record in 2020. An early season quarantine period robbed the team of two games on its schedule. The team rattled off four wins in a row out of quarantine, but was unable to keep the momentum going, as it dropped three games in a row to end the season.

Coming into the new season, Kopecky said he has a better idea of how the season will go after going through one already.

“They know me a little bit more than they did last year, I know them a little bit better, and that helps a lot, right there in year two,” Kopecky said. “The expectations and stuff, the kids have done a great job in the weight room, so those kind of things feel a lot more normal than a year ago.”

Preparing for the MEC is something that Kopecky said will be much easier in his second season. Having already faced the teams, he said he has a better idea of what to expect this season.

“You’ve heard of the Maryvilles and the Piuses and the good teams on our schedule, but until you play them and know what you’re up against, you really don’t know,” Kopecky said. “You can watch all the film in the world, but ‘til you’re on the field actually against them, you don’t know.”

Having played a season in the conference, Kopecky said he’s learned the tendencies of each team, which will help the team prepare.

Savannah will return 12 seniors and 16 juniors from last year’s team. As they prepare for the new season, the players say they feel they’ve gotten used to playing under Kopecky.

“We kind of know what to expect,” Swan said. “We know his expectations, what he brings to the table and what we need to bring to the table to become a great football team, and that’s just what we’re shooting for this season.”

Kopecky said the team is focused on week one right now, where they will hit the road to face Excelsior Springs, a team Savannah hasn’t beaten in five years.

“There’s been some good teams here in those five years, but we haven’t won the opener in five years,” Kopecky said, “so our goal is to beat Excelsior Springs, kinda take one game at a time. I know everybody says that, but that’s really what we have to do this year to be any good.”

Other notable dates on Savannah’s schedule include a Sept. 17 matchup with Lafayette, who knocked Savannah out of the district tournament last year, and the annual Highway 71 Showdown with Maryville on Oct. 15.

As Savannah looks to build off of a more firm foundation this season, Kopecky said he hopes they can bring some of the success of year’s past with them into the future.

“There’s a good tradition at this school,” Kopecky said. “Our youth program is really strong, our middle school guys do a great job down there, so this thing should just click on its own, kinda run itself, and I really like that about our program a lot, so I’m really looking forward to the year.”

St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph, MO
