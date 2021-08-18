Cancel
Waterbury, CT

22-Year-Old Waterbury Woman Identified as Victim of Fatal Crash Into Lakewood Lake

By Joe Echevarria
Tragic news to report today, as a young local woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal car crash that took place in the Brass City this past weekend. According to the Waterbury Police Department, officers responded to Lakewood Park just before 4:00 AM late Saturday night / early Sunday morning (August 15) in the area of Massachusetts Avenue after receiving a report from a utility worker who had be working to fix a nearby power outage. At the time, the utility worker told dispatch that a car was completely submerged under water in the park's lake.

