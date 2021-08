If the Orioles’ losing streak isn’t going to end with John Means on the mound, who is going to stop it?. That’s the question the O’s were asking themselves Sunday afternoon, after their 3-1 series finale loss to the Braves extended Baltimore’s losing streak to 18 games, longest in the Majors this season. The Orioles became the first team to lose at least 18 straight since the 2005 Royals, and are now three games away from matching their franchise and American League record 21-game losing streak set in 1988.