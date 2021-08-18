Ynoa returns sharp in Braves' 5th straight win

The Braves continue to produce huge offensive outputs with the help of everyone in their lineup. The additions of Joc Pederson, Jorge Soler and Adam Duvall, along with the return of Travis d’Arnaud, have strengthened an Atlanta attack that is now among the best in the National League. Adding depth has certainly given more length to the lineup, but recent hot streaks from Ozzie Albies, Dansby Swanson, and Austin Riley have carried the Braves and given a glimpse at just how much power this team can produce when playing well.