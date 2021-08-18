Cancel
Ynoa returns sharp in Braves' 5th straight win

MLB
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI -- Three months later, a healthy Huascar Ynoa returned to complete the potentially magical season that was interrupted by an unfortunate expression of anger. Ynoa showed no signs of rust as he worked into the sixth inning of the Braves’ 2-0 win over the Marlins on Tuesday night at loanDepot park. This was the Atlanta right-hander’s first start since he fractured his right hand punching the dugout bench in Milwaukee on May 16.

