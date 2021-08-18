Cancel
Movies

The One Scene That Explains the Difference Between 'Suicide Squad's

By ScreenCrush Staff
Z-Rock 107.7
Z-Rock 107.7
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Suicide Squad is much better than Suicide Squad, a fact that the director of the latter, David Ayer, might even agree with, if his recent tweets about the theatrical cut of his movie are any indication. There are a lot of differences between the two moviies, both in front of and behind the cameras, but if you boil it all down, you can reall find the difference between the movies in a single scene involving one of the characters they both share: Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn.

Z-Rock 107.7

Z-Rock 107.7

Rochester, MN
Z-Rock 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota.

MoviesNew Times

The Suicide Squad

Where's it showing? Downtown Centre, Galaxy, Park, Stadium 10, and HBO Max. Writer-director James Gunn (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy) helms this outrageous new installment of the Suicide Squad franchise. I can almost imagine Gunn's pitch to Hollywood's money people: "We airdrop a bunch of homicidal reprobates into an island jungle for a gory, bloody battle, and they have to fight their way to a secret installation where for 30 years an alien starfish has been experimented on, and it gets loose and rampages like a giant kaiju across the island amassing a zombie army of people whose brains are controlled by smaller starfish."
Moviesmoviehole.net

The Suicide Squad Review : One of the best DC films to date

2016’s Suicide Squad is but a distant memory, adding an all-important “The” in the title brings us a much more enjoyable film this time around. Gone are the days where superhero films were to entertain children, with their divine morality and reused colour palate. The new wave of comic book films is upon us, here we have an extravagant menagerie of larger-than-life characters with a variety of skills, ethos, and a similar taste for selfishness. James Gunn had a vision – unbothered by studio sackings it seems – which clearly took inspiration from his Guardians of the Galaxy films, matching them for humour, pacing, and action. Gunn really hits the spot with these unconventional comic book films.
MoviesComicBook

The Suicide Squad: New Behind-the-Scenes Photo Shows a Different Look at Polka-Dot Man, The Thinker, and Ratcatcher 2

The Suicide Squad has been out for a couple of weeks now, but the movie's cast and crew are still delighting us with some behind-the-scenes content. James Gunn has been especially active on social media lately, sharing a closer look at his brother Seans Gunn's cameo as Calender Man and some cool shots of Idris Elba (Bloodsport) working behind the camera. Gunn's latest post is a sweet photo that features Peter Capaldi (The Thinker), David Dastmalchian (Polka-Dot Man), and Daniela Melchior (Ratcatcher 2) having a chat.
MoviesCollider

James Gunn on 'The Suicide Squad' Deleted Scenes, Creating "Harley-Vision," His Filmmaking Process and More

If you’re a fan of James Gunn and The Suicide Squad and curious how the film was made, you’re going to be very happy. That’s because shortly before the film was released in theaters and HBO Max, I landed an extended interview with the busy writer-director during which he talked in-depth about the making of the film and revealed several things you might not know.
CinemaBlend

Shooting The Suicide Squad King Shark Scenes Where People Get Ripped Apart Sounds Really Gross

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Visionary filmmaker James Gunn pivoted from Marvel to DC with The Suicide Squad. The R-rated spectacle has been out for a week now, and fans have enjoyed dissecting every frame of its 185-minute runtime. Sylvester Stallone’s King Shark has become a fan favorite during this process, although shooting the scenes where he rips people apart sounds really gross.

