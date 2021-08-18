The One Scene That Explains the Difference Between ‘Suicide Squad’s
The Suicide Squad is much better than Suicide Squad, a fact that the director of the latter, David Ayer, might even agree with, if his recent tweets about the theatrical cut of his movie are any indication. There are a lot of differences between the two moviies, both in front of and behind the cameras, but if you boil it all down, you can reall find the difference between the movies in a single scene involving one of the characters they both share: Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn.therockofrochester.com
Comments / 0