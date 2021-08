The Atlanta Braves begin a nine-game road trip against a trio of struggling clubs on Friday when they open a three-game set at the Washington Nationals. The Braves had won seven of eight games to pull into a share of first place in the National League East before dropping a 12-3 decision to the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday. That loss, coupled with a win by the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets' doubleheader sweep of the Nationals, dropped Atlanta into third place in the division.