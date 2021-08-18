Motion for mask mandate fails at Lee County School Board meeting

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A motion to mandate masks in Lee County schools failed during a school board meeting Tuesday evening.

The chaotic four-hour meeting ended with a 5-1 vote against the motion to require masks in schools across Lee County.

School board members heard from more than 80 people during public comments on the motion. The crowd of people who showed up at the meeting kept yelling and clapping, and at one point, almost all board members got up and left for several minutes.

In Monday’s meeting, the board didn’t make any changes regarding a response to surging COVID-19 cases in schools.

Some parents are on board with a potential mask mandate within the school district because they think it will help protect their child.

“I think it’s really important that everybody masks up right now,” said Josh Gordon.

Other parents said they don’t want to see a mask mandate within Lee County Schools and that it should be an option for each parent to make on their own.

“I think it’s dumb just because of the fact that it’s a choice, we shouldn’t be forced to wear masks,” said Ashley Lyall.

The current policy in Lee County schools does not force any child to wear masks. Instead, parents can opt out of the mask requirement by completing an online form.