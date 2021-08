Studios have been trying and failing for decades to develop their own adaptation of the classic seafaring Jules Verne novel, Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea. Unless you count The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen and the appearance of Captain Nemo as a 19th century superhero (you really shouldn't count it, though), Disney's 1954 film was the last proper adaptation of the legendary 1870 story. That's set to change with this latest news, as Disney+ is sailing right on ahead with Nautilus, a series that will depict the origin story for Captain Nemo and his beloved submarine.