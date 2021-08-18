July 21, 1967 ~ August 14, 2021 (age 54) Royce Edward Hawk "Makoons" (Little Cub) of the Kingfisher Clan, age 54, entered into the spirit world on Saturday, August 14, 2021. Royce was born July 21, 1967, in Red Lake. Minnesota, to Verdie Willit and Florence Hawk. He attended elementary school in Red Lake and high school in Virginia, Minnesota, where he obtained his GED. Royce lived in the Bemidji area throughout his adult life. He worked as a logger in the Saum sawmill and as a roofer for many years. Royce loved being with family and his many friends. His favorite things were listening to music, being an avid fan of Hank Williams, Sr., and playing cards and having a few with friends.