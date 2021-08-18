Soccer preview: Traverse City West reloads after finals run; Spencer brings consistency to Elk Rapids

TRAVERSE CITY — To get an idea of how well Traverse City West soccer will do this season, consider its junior varsity program last fall. West JV went undefeated with a 14-0 record and finished the year with 105 goals scored and five allowed — two of those five were own goals. Several players from that team now make the shift to varsity and join Record-Eagle Player of the Year Colin Blackport as the Titans look to follow a state final loss to Detroit Catholic Central in overtime.