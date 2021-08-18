SailPoint Workflows enables customers to automate security tasks with no coding required

Series B investment round to fuel accelerated development and growth for its software platform to digitize and automate customer processes for frictionless interaction. FICX, innovator in CX Automation, today announced that it has secured $8 million in venture capital funding to accelerate the development of its software to automate customer processes and deliver them over any customer channel. The lead investors in the Series B funding round include NAventures, the corporate venture capital arm of National Bank of Canada, and Prytek, a multinational technology group delivering enterprise technology and managed services in finance and insurance. Previous investor Liberty Global Ventures also participated in the round.