Neustar helps brands mitigate third-party cookie deprecation impact and device ID loss

By Industry News
helpnetsecurity.com
 8 days ago

Neustar released the Fabrick Impact Assessment, a new process to help marketers both diagnose and mitigate the impact of third-party cookie deprecation and device ID loss across their media and measurement investments. This diagnostic will enable brands to protect against data deprecation to avoid future losses in media reach, measurement accuracy, and advertising-generated revenue.

www.helpnetsecurity.com

#Deprecation#Marketing Strategies#Ids#Gm#Digital Marketing#At T#Neustar Fabrick#Unified Identity#Unified Analytics
