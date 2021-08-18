Neustar helps brands mitigate third-party cookie deprecation impact and device ID loss
Neustar released the Fabrick Impact Assessment, a new process to help marketers both diagnose and mitigate the impact of third-party cookie deprecation and device ID loss across their media and measurement investments. This diagnostic will enable brands to protect against data deprecation to avoid future losses in media reach, measurement accuracy, and advertising-generated revenue.www.helpnetsecurity.com
