Kyle Hendricks keeps Reds in check as Cubs end 12-game skid with 2-1 win

Hendricks (13-5) was tagged with the loss Thursday against the Brewers after allowing nine runs on 11 hits and a walk across four innings, striking out three. This was one of Hendricks' worst starts of his entire career, as the right-hander struggled to settle on the mound and allowed hard contact all game long. The nine runs allowed are a season-worst mark for him, while the 11 hits tied his worst season output in that category as well. He still owns a 4.15 ERA on the year and was coming off a stretch of six quality starts across seven appearances before the wheels came off in this one, however, so there's a chance this might have been nothing more than an outlier and a bad day for the eight-year veteran.