Some highlights from Tuesday’s (Aug. 17th) Walworth County Commission meeting:. A public hearing was held during the zoning and planning portion of the meeting for the first reading of a cannabis ordinance for establishment of dispensaries, with the planning and zoning board recommending to the commission to take action. Later in the meeting, the board acting as the commission, approved the first reading. They also approved the first reading of a licensing ordinance for the cannabis dispensaries. A special meeting will be held August 31st to approve the second readings and get them published before the October 4th deadline.