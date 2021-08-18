Gamecocks score 4-3 win over Anderson in exhibition

The game doesn’t count towards the overall record, but the Tony Annan era got off to a rousing start with a 4-3 victory over Anderson in an exhibition game. Peter Clement, deputizing as captain for the injured Kyle Gurrieri, notched a brace in the first seven minutes of the game to get the Gamecocks off to a quick, 2-0 start. Two late tallies by the Trojans in the first 45 minutes pulled the deficit to just one goal at 4-3 just before halftime, but the Gamecocks went on to an opening-night win at Stone Stadium in the first home competitive athletics event of this academic year.