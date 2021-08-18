Got stuff? The New Alternative to Donations – Buy Nothing Project!

The verdict is in: Cozy fabrics, warm, earthy tones, vintage pieces and private spaces are taking over the fall design scene. At the start of 2020, many were forced to reconfigure our homes into multi-multi-functional spaces that could accommodate the needs of working parents and home-schooled children. However, the novelty of ‘work from home’ has worn off, and we’ve all had a year and a half to adjust to the new normal (oh, what we would give to never use that phrase again). As a result, the trends we’re seeing for fall 2021 reflect more permanent changes we’ve made to our homes as a reaction to the pandemic. The central theme? Comfort, convenience and color. Here, find seven trends that designers predict will be huge for the upcoming season (and two that are to be avoided as we head into 2022).