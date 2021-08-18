Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Got stuff? The New Alternative to Donations – Buy Nothing Project!

By Martha Arlart
Posted by 
Go Valley Kids
Go Valley Kids
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Raise your hand if you’ve ever had a bag of donations as your travel companion. Raise your hand if it has been more than a couple of weeks and it is still doing cartwheels in your trunk. I’ve discovered an alternative: The Buy Nothing Project. During Stay-at-Home, I binged several...

govalleykids.com

Comments / 0

Go Valley Kids

Go Valley Kids

Appleton, WI
514
Followers
338
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

Go Valley Kids is a complete guide for family activities, events and information in Northeast Wisconsin, focusing on the Fox Valley area. As proud local parents we love sharing all our community has to offer be educating, entertaining and empowering families to lead happy, healthy lives.

 https://govalleykids.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#The Buy Nothing Project#Goodwill Industries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
Jersey City, NJhobokengirl.com

All About Buy Nothing: Neighbor to Neighbor, Putting Sustainability First

Last season’s winter coat that your toddler has outgrown, but is still in great shape. The random extra food that came in the grocery order. The puzzles that are too familiar to be challenging anymore. What happens to these items that have plenty of life left in them, but maybe not with your family? Enter your local Buy Nothing Group: a hyperlocal gift economy dedicated to reusing, repurposing, and sharing material and non-material resources among members. Read on to learn more about how these Buy Nothing groups that foster community, especially during pandemic times.
Minneapolis Star Tribune

New foods? Sure, but for the rest of the fair, we appreciate the old stuff

Everyone always wants to know what's new to eat, of course. This year at the State Fair, don't pass up the Llama Thyroids! Fire-braised and sprinkled with shaved lentils. Also new: deep-fried beer, artisanal Lutheran Jell-O cubes and the tantalizingly named "horse tacos," about which nothing else was known at press time.
KidsKWQC

A new milk alternative for kids and adults

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - HyVee Dietitian Katie Schaffer introduces a new milk alternative for kids and adults. This milk is called Ripple and has different flavors and types, including one aimed for kids. The base of the milk is peas, which is different than other milk alternative bases such as almonds, and other nut-based milks.
Daily Telegram

Slices of Life: New life for old stuff

I recently sold the house I’d lived in for more than 20 years. During that time my family and I had accumulated infinite memories and related “stuff.”. I wanted to keep the memories, but longed to rid myself of much of the stuff. When you plan a move across the country, less is more. Possessions are heavy; they weigh you down. I didn’t need them anymore. And, as hard as it was to say goodbye to some of the past, it was time.
Woodlands Online& LLC

Woodlands Teens Create Donation Project to Distribute New & Used Sports Equipment to Underprivileged Youth; Play it Forward The Boone + Hudson Project

THE WOODLANDS, TX — Boone McLaughlin and Hudson Skelton were born just 7 weeks apart. Best friends since birth, they grew up playing sports together, and now at age 13 they’re both avid baseball players. Though young, the boys saw a need in our community - They realized just how expensive sports equipment is, and that the cost might keep kids who are less fortunate from being able to participate.
lootpress.com

Local Walmart donates to clock project

ALDERSON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – James Bowyer, Store Manager for the Lewisburg Walmart, met with Judy Lohmeyer, President of Alderson Main Street and Stacy Eskins, marketing manager for the Alderson Town Clock project, to present a generous donation toward the purchase and installation of the clock. Bowyer said, “We really appreciate all the support we receive from our customers in this area and are happy to support a project so many of them care about.”
Rochester Business Journal

Mercy Flight Central receives $1 million donation, buys four new helicopters

Mercy Flight Central has received a $1 million donation from the Sands Family Foundation as the lead gift for its $5 million Mercy Flight Central Campaign for the Community. The campaign will help support the agency’s new fleet of four AW119Kx helicopters, which will replace four older helicopters Mercy Flight had been using. At its biennial ...
Charitiessnjtoday.com

Philoptochos Donates to Project Thanksgiving

Eleni Constantinides, president of Greek Orthodox Philoptochos of NJ, presented Alex Kaganzev with a $500 check on behalf of the organization, and a $100 check from her husband and her, for Project Thanksgiving. Philoptochos is a Greek Orthodox Ladies benevolent Society. Their mission is to promote charitable, philanthropic outreach, and...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

What Code Black Really Means At Walmart

When it comes to something as big as Walmart, you can easily imagine it to be something along the lines of the military. The store itself is the base, the products are the ammunition, and the employees the soldiers in the war against high prices. It's also very efficient and requires its employees to be on call and ready to assist the loyal customers (no matter how utterly bizarre some may be) who frequent their aisles.
NFLPosted by
96.1 The Breeze

Hochul’s First Act As Governor Angers Many New York Parents

Some parents in New York are furious over Katy Hochul's first act as governor. On her first day in office, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a new, comprehensive plan to help ensure what her office describes as a "safe, productive return to schools this fall in the midst of rising COVID-19 numbers fueled by the Delta variant."
HealthPosted by
Indy100

This woman is now $2m richer – because she got vaccinated

When Christine Duval went to get her coronavirus vaccine, she probably expected to leave with a sore arm and the knowledge that she was better protecting herself and others around her from the virus as a result.But she got a whole lot more than that – $2 million in fact – after she participated and won one of Michigan’s sweepstakes that provided a financial incentive for people to get vaccinated. Not too shabby.The grand prize winner told NPR she and her family would put the money toward her children’s educations, remodeling their home and donating money to mental health...
EntertainmentPosted by
Indy100

Dairy Queen so desperate for employees they’re offering $2,400 to new hires - but people are skeptical

In an attempt to draw in new employees, businesses across the U.S. are offering incentives to fight against the shortage of workers. In a TikTok that has racked up half a million views, @randa_lauryn’s viral clip shows an American fast-food chain advertising a substantial bonus – simply for signing up. The Dairy Queen sign claims to offer $2,400 to new starters. ‘Now hiring – $2400 sign-up bonus’, the ad read. Naturally, fellow TikTokers were sceptical about the offer and took to the comments to share their confusion and theories. There were many doubts about the chances of receiving the...
Animalshometownheadlines.com

Keith Mickler’s Rome Grown: ‘They’re everywhere, they’re everywhere!’ The dreaded Armyworm is marching across numerous local lawns.

Does your lawn look like a herd of goats have attacked it? Leaving brown dead spots, patches, or maybe nothing but bare ground? If you take a close look, you will more than likely see armyworms marching across the lawn, eating everything in their path. If you answered yes, you have been invaded by a brigade of fall armyworms, and they mean business.
Interior Designpurewow.com

7 Interior Design Trends That Will Be Huge This Fall (Plus Two That Should Be Packed Away with The Beach Chairs)

The verdict is in: Cozy fabrics, warm, earthy tones, vintage pieces and private spaces are taking over the fall design scene. At the start of 2020, many were forced to reconfigure our homes into multi-multi-functional spaces that could accommodate the needs of working parents and home-schooled children. However, the novelty of ‘work from home’ has worn off, and we’ve all had a year and a half to adjust to the new normal (oh, what we would give to never use that phrase again). As a result, the trends we’re seeing for fall 2021 reflect more permanent changes we’ve made to our homes as a reaction to the pandemic. The central theme? Comfort, convenience and color. Here, find seven trends that designers predict will be huge for the upcoming season (and two that are to be avoided as we head into 2022).
Home & Gardengoodmorningamerica.com

13 Etsy Halloween home decor items that are frightfully delightful

Halloween is coming our way and if you are looking for some frightfully fun home decor, Etsy is your go-to. Etsy is home to thousands of unique handcrafted items to give your home an eerie haunted house feel that will also get you many compliments. Halloween decorating should be fun but also shouldn't break the bank. All 13 (of course) finds that we stirred up are all under $50.

Comments / 0

Community Policy