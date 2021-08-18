Cancel
Messi's first week at PSG: Rondos, team barbecues and house-hunting

By ESPN.com
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey won the final training match on Tuesday morning. Of course they did. During only his full second practice with the whole Paris Saint-Germain squad, Lionel Messi was on the winning side, and what teammates he had to work with: Keylor Navas, Neymar, Angel Di Maria, Julian Draxler and Kylian Mbappe. Their opponents, including Mauro Icardi, Marquinhos, Marco Verratti and Achraf Hakimi, could do nothing. Messi's team was not going to lose and the Argentine is already the King of the Camp des Loges, the Parisians' training ground.

