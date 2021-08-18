Messi's first week at PSG: Rondos, team barbecues and house-hunting

The pairing that would figuratively set the footballing world on fire may remain only a thing of fantasies and versions of "FIFA" video games. Earlier in the day, a report surfaced that Paris Saint-Germain superstar striker Kylian Mbappe could soon request a transfer to Spanish giants Real Madrid. Mbappe is out of contract following the current season and hasn't yet committed his future to his current employer, and Paris Saint-Germain may decide that selling him during the summer transfer window that closes at the end of the month may be better than losing him for nothing next year.