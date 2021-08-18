Guaranteed income projects put California on the path to economic equity

In May, Deneva Shelton became the Sacramento community manager for JPMorgan Chase, the multinational financial services company. She is one of 150 new community managers the company plans to hire in the U.S. by the end of 2021 as part of its $30 billion commitment to promote racial equity. Shelton was previously the community engagement program manager for Golden 1 Credit Union, a role that involved managing partnerships with the Sacramento Kings and the California State Fair, and is on the boards for Nehemiah Emerging Leaders Program and Improve Your Tomorrow, a nonprofit that aims to increase the college graduation rate for young men of color. Comstock’s spoke to Shelton about key financial tips she hopes to impart to community members in Sacramento and beyond.