NBA schedule 2021-22: The games we can’t wait to see during opening week and Christmas Day
Russell Westbrook will then make his Los Angeles Lakers debut as the Lakers host the Golden State Warriors to close out opening night. Christmas Day will showcase the league's best trios and biggest names. The action tips off at noon ET with Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks returning to Madison Square Garden, where Young ended the resurgent New York Knicks' season in the first round of the playoffs with a bow.www.lakers365.com
Comments / 0