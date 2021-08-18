Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA schedule 2021-22: The games we can’t wait to see during opening week and Christmas Day

By Yahoo! Sports
lakers365.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussell Westbrook will then make his Los Angeles Lakers debut as the Lakers host the Golden State Warriors to close out opening night. Christmas Day will showcase the league's best trios and biggest names. The action tips off at noon ET with Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks returning to Madison Square Garden, where Young ended the resurgent New York Knicks' season in the first round of the playoffs with a bow.

www.lakers365.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Trae Young
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Nba Schedule#Lakers#The Golden State Warriors#The Atlanta Hawks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry writes emotional message for Seth Curry amid family rumors

Stephen Curry and Seth Curry have always been close and amid unfortunate rumors regarding their family, their tight relationship is needed more than ever. The Golden State Warriors star greeted his younger brother on his 31st birthday, posting a sweet and heartfelt message on Instagram, including a picture of them laughing together inside a locker room.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Sonya Curry News

The basketball world is pretty stunned by Monday’s news about Steph Curry’s parents, Dell and Sonya. According to TMZ Sports, Sonya Curry has filed for divorce from her longtime husband, Dell, who used to play in the NBA. Sonya and Dell Curry have been spotted in the stands at Steph’s games dating back to his Davidson days. The TV cameras always seemed to capture Sonya and Dell cheering on their son.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Just Signed Another Key Free Agent

The Los Angeles Lakers have already unleashed a slew of offseason moves ahead of the 2021-22 season. And on Tuesday afternoon, the 2020 NBA champs added another free-agent addition to the list. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnaroski, the Lakers have signed former Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn to...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Victor Oladipo Is The Biggest Loser Of Free Agency After Rejecting $112M From Pacers And $45.2M From Rockets Only To Sign A Veteran's Minimum Deal This Offseason

Victor Oladipo will return to the Miami Heat next season. Oladipo's career has been a bit like a roller coaster over the last few seasons. After his initial trade from Oklahoma City to Indiana, Oladipo took the next step in his career, as he became a superstar for the franchise. Oladipo seemed like the next big thing, as he continued to impress fans and the whole league with his spectacular performances.
TV & VideosPosted by
ClutchPoints

Rachel Nichols breaks silence on The Jump’s cancellation

There were some massive changes at ESPN on Wednesday as the network announced that Rachel Nichols would be removed from all NBA programming following her incident with Maria Taylor during the playoffs. ESPN is also canceling The Jump, which has been a fan-favorite program for many years. Nichols quickly reacted...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Miami Heat Potential Starting Lineup: They Can Surprise The East Again

The Miami Heat finally got a blockbuster deal done when they acquired 6-time All-Star and 2019 NBA champion Kyle Lowry to improve their starting lineup. Miami did a fantastic job making the Finals in 2020 but were clearly lacking a third All-Star to pair with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Los Angeles Lakers Are Old But Have The Most Talented Team In The NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers are making all the headlines yet again by completing a blockbuster trade for 9-time All-Star Russell Westbrook. In typical Lakers fashion, they didn't stop there and have added some more big names to the roster. Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Malik Monk, and Kendrick Nunn also joined...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Utah Jazz: The 1 trade that could make them title contenders

One more bright move could be all it takes for the Utah Jazz to win it all. After the disappointment of this past season’s Western Conference Semifinal matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers, Utah Jazz fans have been left wondering what it will take for their beloved team to break through the West and become a true title contender.

Comments / 0

Community Policy