Lakers plan to keep 15th roster spot open, targeting third point guard, wing with last two slots

By Yahoo! Sports
lakers365.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Lakers look to fill their final roster spots this offseason, two main areas of focus have taken form. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported on Thursday evening that the Lakers were looking to add a third point guard as well as more help on the perimeter, all while likely heading into the season with an open roster spot. The Lakers, who have 12 players under guaranteed contracts, will go into the 2021-22 season carrying 14 players in order to maintain flexibility, sources said.

