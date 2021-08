Henrik Lundqvist, the New York Rangers' winningest goalie, announced his retirement Friday after 15 seasons in the NHL. In a post on social media, the future Hall of Famer said he has "devoted my iife to the game of hockey ... and now it's time to walk away from the game I love and begin a new chapter." He recalled his first practice as an 8-year-old to the butterflies he had "every time I took the ice in the greatest city in the world."