Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

GRAINS-Wheat edges lower, global supply concerns limit losses

Agriculture Online
 8 days ago

CANBERRA, Aug 18 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures edged lower on Wednesday as a stronger dollar weighed on prices, although concerns about global supplies provided a floor to losses. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.2% at $7.33-1/2 a bushel by 0134...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
South Dakota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheat#Reuters#0134#Usda#Uttaresh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
China
Country
Egypt
Related
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn climbs on weaker crop conditions, soybeans mixed

CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures climbed on Wednesday for a second day after the U.S. Department of Agriculture cut crop ratings on Monday afternoon, though beneficial rainfall across parts of the upper U.S. Midwest limited gains. Soybeans traded both sides of even after the market made its...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

China pork production to decline by 14% in 2022 -USDA attache

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in Beijing:. "In 2022, China's hog production is forecast to decline by 5%. Low prices and disease outbreaks in 2021 led to significant slaughter and delayed restocking. Pork production in 2022 will decline by 14% as fewer hogs come to market and government policies designed to limit price fluctuations inadvertently undermine expansion. Pork imports will rise to 5.1 million MT (metric tons) as consumer demand for pork exceeds domestic production. Cattle and beef production will grow slowly in 2022. High beef prices will encourage investments by large producers. However, small producers with poor herd genetics and space constraints will continue to dominate production. Cattle imports will be stable at 350,000 head. Beef imports will grow to reach 3.3 million MT, but at a slower rate, as high beef prices are balanced by more diverse beef suppliers entering the market."
AgricultureAgriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures ease as beef prices cool

CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures eased on Wednesday, as beef prices eased ahead of the U.S. Labor day Holiday, traditionally a big beef consumption holiday, traders said. "We’re getting into that lull period ahead of the Labor Day Holiday, where the retailers have already...
IndustryAgriculture Online

Financial investors extend net long position in Euronext wheat

PARIS, Aug 25 (Reuters) - * Non-commercial market participants increased their net long position for the sixth week in a row in Euronext's milling wheat futures and options in the week to Aug. 20, data published by Euronext on Wednesday showed. * Non-commercial participants, which include investment funds and financial...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Brazil’s Logum makes 1st ethanol export to U.S. using pipeline to port

NEW YORK, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian transportation company Logum Logistica said on Wednesday it carried out its first ethanol export deal to California using pipelines to move the biofuel from the producing region to the port. Logum, a company that has been investing in pipelines to transport fuel in...
Energy Industrykdal610.com

Oil prices fall first day in four as virus concerns return

TOKYO (Reuters) – Oil fell on Thursday for the first session in four amid renewed concerns about demand recovery as more restrictions are imposed to curb COVID-19 infections. Brent crude was down 45 cents, or 0.6%, at $71.80 a barrel by 0222 GMT, having risen 1.7% on Wednesday. U.S. oil...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Belarus suspends grain exports after poor harvest

KYIV, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Belarus has imposed a six-month grain export ban because of a poor, weather-hit harvest, the government said on Thursday. The country has completed the 2021 harvest, threshing 6.2 million tonnes of grain compared with 7.2 million tonnes in 2020. The government resolution said the ban...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn falls for first time in 3 sessions on Midwest rains

CANBERRA, Aug 26 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures fell for the first time in three sessions on Thursday as rains eased concerns about crops in a key region of the United States. Wheat rose more than 1% as prices rebounded from a two-week low touched in the previous session, while soybeans fell.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Soy Complex Jumps to Big Gains on Falling Conditions, Demand

Following Monday’s Crop Progress report, which showed deteriorating soy conditions, soybeans and bean oil led a dynamic rally to close sharply higher Tuesday. Soy conditions were reported to be the worst in seven years, at just 56% good to excellent. Soybean oil rallied back on the heels of the $6 per barrel recovery in October crude oil futures. China reappeared to buy more new-crop soybeans.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Wheat at 2-week low, soybeans ease after strong rally

SINGAPORE/PARIS, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures slid to a two-week low on Wednesday, extending declines from the previous session as operators continued to book profit after a strong rally, although tightening global supplies curbed losses. Soybeans ticked lower after the market made its biggest daily gain since late-June...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans rally as crop conditions drop, soyoil prices rise

CHICAGO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rallied on Tuesday on eroding Midwest crop conditions and improving export demand, and as soyoil prices rose another 3% amid further gains in crude oil markets. Corn futures also climbed on deteriorating crop conditions across the heart of the farm belt. Wheat...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Soybean Futures Shooting Higher

Corn is 6 to 8 cents higher, soybeans are 37 to 43 cents higher and wheat is 2 cents lower to 5 cents higher. Corn trade is 6 to 8 cents higher at midday Tuesday with trade working to bounce off support after conditions eased lower and spillover support from soybeans emerged, along with another sale of corn to Mexico of 125,300 metric tons. Ethanol margins should remain in the recent range with the energy rebound to start the week, but the cheaper fall blends will limit upside even as harvest basis approaches.
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Oil Continues Rise As China Beats Down Covid Cases

Oil received a boost Tuesday with markets suggesting demand fears were overblown as China has success reducing Covid cases in wake of the Delta Variant. Oil extended gains from the biggest jump in five months as China’s success in stamping out virus flare-ups boosts optimism of a demand recovery. U.S....
Agriculture Online

German 2021 wheat crop will fall 3.6% on year, agriculture ministry says

HAMBURG, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Germany's 2021 wheat crop of all types is expected to fall 3.6% on the year to 21.37 million tonnes after poor weather, the German agriculture ministry estimated on Wednesday. Crops suffered from swings in weather, with a cold spring followed by a hot, dry start...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat down 8-10 cents, soy down 2-4 cents, corn steady-down 2 cents

CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Wednesday. WHEAT - Down 8 to 10 cents per bushel * Wheat futures sagging on dollar strength, poor export demand for U.S. supplies. * Benchmark CBOT December soft red winter wheat fell below its 30-day moving average for the first time since July 15 during the overnight trading session. * Most-active soft red winter wheat futures contract hit its lowest since Aug. 10 overnight. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat last traded down 10-1/4 cents at $7.22 per bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat was last off 5-1/4 cents at $7.12 per bushel, while MGEX December spring wheat was last 1-3/4 cents lower at $9.09. CORN - Steady to down 2 cents per bushel * Corn futures easing on pressure from weak cash market. Some profit-taking also expected after most-active contract rose 1.8% on Tuesday after falling in five of the previous six sessions. * Corn firmed early in the overnight trading session but turned lower after the benchmark December contract failed to top Wednesday's high of $5.47 a bushel. * CBOT December corn last traded down 3/4 cent at $5.44-1/2 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 2 to 4 cents per bushel * Mild profit-taking setback in soybeans after most-active contract rallied 3.0% on Tuesday, its biggest one-day percentage gain since June 30. Some overnight rains that boosted crop prospects in the northern U.S. Midwest added pressure. * CBOT November soybeans found support at the low end of their 20-day Bollinger range overnight. * November soybeans were last 3 cents lower at $13.28-3/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
Energy IndustryAgriculture Online

Exxon's Imperial Oil outlines plan to produce plant-based renewable fuel

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Imperial Oil Ltd, one of Canada's biggest oil producers and refiners, on Wednesday outlined a plan to process vegetable oil into renewable diesel at its 191,000-barrel-per-day Strathcona refinery. The project, which still requires final approval, is part of majority-owner Exxon Mobil's goal of producing more than...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans edge lower, U.S. crop conditions cap losses

CANBERRA, Aug 25 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures edged lower on Wednesday, though losses were checked by global supply concerns as the condition of U.S. crops suffer from recent adverse weather. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down 0.6% at $13.23-1/4 a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy