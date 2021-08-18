GRAINS-Wheat edges lower, global supply concerns limit losses

CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Wednesday. WHEAT - Down 8 to 10 cents per bushel * Wheat futures sagging on dollar strength, poor export demand for U.S. supplies. * Benchmark CBOT December soft red winter wheat fell below its 30-day moving average for the first time since July 15 during the overnight trading session. * Most-active soft red winter wheat futures contract hit its lowest since Aug. 10 overnight. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat last traded down 10-1/4 cents at $7.22 per bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat was last off 5-1/4 cents at $7.12 per bushel, while MGEX December spring wheat was last 1-3/4 cents lower at $9.09. CORN - Steady to down 2 cents per bushel * Corn futures easing on pressure from weak cash market. Some profit-taking also expected after most-active contract rose 1.8% on Tuesday after falling in five of the previous six sessions. * Corn firmed early in the overnight trading session but turned lower after the benchmark December contract failed to top Wednesday's high of $5.47 a bushel. * CBOT December corn last traded down 3/4 cent at $5.44-1/2 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 2 to 4 cents per bushel * Mild profit-taking setback in soybeans after most-active contract rallied 3.0% on Tuesday, its biggest one-day percentage gain since June 30. Some overnight rains that boosted crop prospects in the northern U.S. Midwest added pressure. * CBOT November soybeans found support at the low end of their 20-day Bollinger range overnight. * November soybeans were last 3 cents lower at $13.28-3/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)