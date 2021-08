With The Resident season 5 coming to Fox next month, we’re starting to get a greater sense of the characters coming aboard. For the sake of this article today, why not introduce you to Winston Robards? According to a new report from Deadline, former Nurse Jackie actor Stephen Wallem is going to be recurring throughout the upcoming season as the character. The official description notes that he is “a gentle and kind legally blind man who is brought to the hospital after being involved in a car accident. He relies on a cane to get around and isn’t afraid to move about an unfamiliar space. He does his best to remain patient, but wanders off towards danger.”