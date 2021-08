A blog and description of a smartphone system used for AI retinal imaging. Recently, I completed a project for my organization, Drishti, which performs AI-based Diabetic Retinopathy screening for rural areas in Bangladesh. To take retinal scans without full-cost retinal cameras, we built a rig that can house a smartphone to take these images. The images can then be uploaded to our research-backed AI algorithm to provide instant and accurate initial screening. This project demonstrates the harmony between software and hardware, as we were able to effectively integrate our AI algorithm with the low-cost retinal camera rig. Hopefully you enjoy this article, and if you have any thoughts or areas of improvement, please let me know.